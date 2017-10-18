Reading Way Too Much Into The Wopsters Wedding: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you what is arguably one of the most scrutinized walks down the aisle in all of Ryan Report history.

In one corner are female members of The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith – who chose to remain anonymous – and claim Keyshia Ka’oir looked angry when she went to exchange vows with Gucci Mane last night on BET’s live television special.

And in the other…

“It wasn’t me y’all,” Wanda was quick to interject. “I’m like, ‘she was nervous.’

“She was SO pretty!”

“She looked awesome,” added Jarard J.

“I said, ‘OK, this has go to be one of the prettiest brides I’ve ever seen,” Wanda continued. “That baby, that child [is] beautiful!

“AND she has a small waistline! Maybe that’s why THEY’RE mad.”

