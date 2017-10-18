Grandmother Of Murdered Toddlers Asks “Why?”

Tangye Penn says what she will remember most about her grandsons, 1-year-old Ja’Karter Penn and 2-year-old Ke-Yaunte Penn, is that “they loved to eat”, and they were “always smiling”. Her son Jameel Penn, is the father of the toddlers, who police say were killed by their mother. Lamora Williams is accused of placing the boys inside an oven, then turning it on. The warrant indicates that it happened at Williams’ southwest Atlanta apartment sometime between midnight Thursday, Oct 12, and 11:00 the following night. Williams is jailed without bond, charged with two counts each of murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. While Williams’ family says has suffered with mental issues her entire life, Tangye Penn says she “didn’t really know” if Williams had such issues.