Casting Call for October 18 – 25….What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(BASEBALL FANS for Multiple Days)

* Latino, Asian, Caucasian Men & Women to portray “Baseball Fans” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 23rd / Thurs. Oct. 26th / Fri. Oct. 27th (List days of Availability)

* Put “Baseball Fan” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(BASEBALL PLAYERS for Multiple Days)

* Seeking: Caucasian Males to portray “Baseball Players” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Wednesday Oct. 25th & Thurs. Oct. 26th (Must be Available BOTH Days)

* Put “Baseball Player” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(RESTAURANTS PATRONS)

* Latino, Asian, Caucasian Men & Women to portray “Fancy Restaurant Patrons”

* Shoots: Tuesday October 24th

* Put “FANCY” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

“CORE NEIGHBORS” – Will Work Multiple Dates

* Men/Women to portray “Neighbors” All Ethnicities 18yrs – Older

* Can submit your pictures w/your CAR and DOG (must be trained)!

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of DOG w/Breed, Age,

* Put “CORE NEIGHBOR” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Beautiful Women w/a Hot Bombshell Body to portray “Sexy Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Put “VAMPIRE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

* Seeking: In Shape//Good Looking MEN (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* Put “HOT GUYS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“The House Next Door” (Film) NextDoorExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Mike Epps, Katt Williams)

“NEIGHBOR CARS”

* Old “Beat Up” Cars That Still Run – 1980’s & 1990’s….Lincoln, Cadillac, Buick, etc.

* Include in your submission: 3 Current Pictures of CAR w/Color, Year, Make, Model

* Put “HOOD CAR” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Women of Color w/Shoulder length (or longer) Hair 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black)

* Seeking: People w/Everyday Vintage Cars from….1930 – 1955

* Put “Vintage Car” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: NOW – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Casting TaylorMade

“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* LOTS of “Asian” Men & Women 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Man or Women” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Haunting of The Hill House” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Timothy Hutton)

* Seeking Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes (especially from LaGrange, Ga)

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “LaGrange Man, or LaGrange Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Filming in SAVANNAH, GA.)

* Lots of local Men/Women of All Ethnicities from Savannah, Ga. Area 18yrs & Older

* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars from the Savannah, Ga. Area.

* Shoots: November 2nd – 9th

* Put “SAVANNAH” in subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Seeking: Young Males & Females for Halloween Party (All Ethnicities) 14 – 22yrs

* ALSO Seeking a real “DJ” 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: This Thursday & Friday // MUST be Available BOTH Days

* Put “Halloween Party, or DJ” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Seeking: Men/Women REAL Bartenders/Servers (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Seeking: Men to portray Businessmen enjoying Happy Hour drinks 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Young Guy to portray Apple Store Worker type (All Ethnicities) 18 – 27yrs

* Shoots: Monday Oct, 23rd

* Put “Bartender/Server, or Businessman, or Tech Guy” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

(Multiple Shoot Dates)

* Men & Women for Core Upscale Car Dealership Salespeople w/Nice Business Attire

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Wednesday Oct, 25th (in Union City)

* Put “Dealership Salesperson” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Men & Boys w/Martial Arts Experience (All Ethnicities)

* MEN: 18 – 25yrs

* BOYS: 13 – 15yrs

* ALSO: Tall, Fit, Attractive Men to portray College Basketball Player types 18 – 25yrs

* Shoots: Thursday Oct, 26th

* Put “Martial Arts Man/Boy, or College B-Ball type” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* Young People w/Unique feature, Punk Rock look to portray “Werewolf & Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Werewolf or Vampire” in Subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(PHOTO DOUBLE // STAND IN // Multiple Shoot Days // Pays More $$$$)

* Seeking: Caucasian Male w/Dark Blond//Light Brown Hair 25 – 40yrs

* Height: 6’1” / Weight: 180 // Clean Shaven

* MUST be Available Oct. 25th – February 2nd

* MUST be Available for Camera Test Thursday Oct. 19th

* Put “GR SI” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTI-DOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female CONTORTIONIST (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoot Dates: TBA

* Put “CONTORTIONIST” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“ANTI-DOTE” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/some Medical Experience (All Ethnicities) 20yrs & Older

* Shoots: Nov. 14th & 15th (in Riverdale)

* Put “ANTI MEDICAL” in subject line

Southern Hollywood Casting

“Boy Erased” (Film) beinthemovieboyerased@gmail.com

(Starring: Russell Crow, Nicole Kidman)

* Men / Women / Kids / Families / Students / etc. – to portray a Crowd @ B-Ball Game.

* THIS IS A “NON–PAID” JOB

* First 150 receive a Limited Edition Crew T-Shirt! Raffle Giveaways! Space is limited!

* All Ethnicities All Ages Welcome

* Shoots: Thursday October 19th (in Forest Park)

* Put “CROWD SCENE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE – Shoots in Atlanta)

* Men & Women to portray “Cops” – Law Enforcement Experience a Plus.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Cop or Female Cop” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: SHORT PEOPLE to wear Ant Costumes // 5’2 and Under Please

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “ANT RIGHT” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA & VALOR” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRESH FACES PLEASE)

* Seeking: 1970’s to 1990’s Luxury Cars // The more extravagant, the better!

* Pink Cadillac, Rolls Royce, Bentley….Or Anything That’s Brightly Colored

* Shoots: Late October/Early November (in Atlanta Area!)

* Put “70’s 80’s or 90’s Luxury Car” in subject line.