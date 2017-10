Plenty of drivers are finding themselves being inconvenienced after a portion of Buford Highway was shutdown late Tuesday night for emergency work. Authorities say the roadway was damaged by a water main break and forced the closure of the entire six-lane stretch in the area of Beverly Hills Drive and Shallowford Terrace in Chamblee. Predictions, early on, indicated it could take up to 24 hours to repair that portion of Buford Highway.