Toddler Boys Murdered: Community Steps In To Help Family

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: jameel penn, lamora williams, mental health, southview cemetery atlanta, toddler boys murdered by mother, willie watkins funeral home

A gofundme page has been set up for the family of two toddler boys allegedly murdered by their mother. Funeral home owner Willie Watkins is donating his services to the family. Winifred Hemphill, owner of Southview Cemetery, is donating the burial space. Twenty four year old Lamora Williams is accused of putting her 1 year old and 2 year old sons inside an oven and then turning it on. She then apparently called the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, and showed him the crime scene via video chat. Penn told his story Tuesday morning on V-103 Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith. Her family reportedly says that Williams has a history of mental problems.

