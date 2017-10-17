WOW – Tamar & Vince Have A House For You: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, tamar, Tamar Braxton, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics, Vince Herbert, vincent herbert

WE tv reality show stars Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert may have just found a reason to be on HGTV. Or “Entertainment Tonight.” Or “Lifestyle of The Rich & Famous”.

Wait – Is that last one still on?

Related: Why Tamar Braxton’s Next Album Will Be Her Last

Anyway, Big Tigger is reporting in today’s Trending Topics that the Herberts are putting their “massive mansion” in Calabasas, Cal. on sale for $15 million. They spent $10.5 million back in 2013 for the near-14,000 square-foot home that includes seven bedrooms, a pool, recording studio, gym, home theater and 12-vehicle garage.

“According to the public record, ” Tigger continued, “there have been several notices of default filed and subsequently canceled.” And news of the sale follows reports that Vincent – onetime manager of Lady Gaga and longtime music producer – was ordered to pay Sony more than $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit over a 2013 advance.

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live