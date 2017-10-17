WOW – Tamar & Vince Have A House For You: Trending Topics

WE tv reality show stars Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert may have just found a reason to be on HGTV. Or “Entertainment Tonight.” Or “Lifestyle of The Rich & Famous”.

Wait – Is that last one still on?

Anyway, Big Tigger is reporting in today’s Trending Topics that the Herberts are putting their “massive mansion” in Calabasas, Cal. on sale for $15 million. They spent $10.5 million back in 2013 for the near-14,000 square-foot home that includes seven bedrooms, a pool, recording studio, gym, home theater and 12-vehicle garage.

“According to the public record, ” Tigger continued, “there have been several notices of default filed and subsequently canceled.” And news of the sale follows reports that Vincent – onetime manager of Lady Gaga and longtime music producer – was ordered to pay Sony more than $3.7 million to settle a lawsuit over a 2013 advance.