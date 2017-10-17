The Gucci Mane + Keyshia Ka’oir Wedding, By The Numbers: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
In one of the commercials for tonight’s live wedding between Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, the groom-to-be tells his future bride she never has to use the word “budget” again.

(Guess that’s one of the ways he wooed her). But unfortunately Gucci’s graciousness didn’t apply to The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, so this morning it was talking nuptials – by the numbers.

The reported budget for The Mane Event airing at 10 p.m. this evening on BET? $1 million. The cost of each invitation? $1,000. (After all, those ARE Swarovski crystals inside). The setting? The Four Seasons in Miami. And that engagement ring? Twenty-five carats!

Oh yeah – speaking of that engagement…”I didn’t get an invitation! Ryan announced to, a-hem, no one in particular. “BUT IT ALL KIND OF STARTED WITH ME!”

(Fans may recall that Gucci proposed to Keyshia during Gucci Mane Night during an Atlanta Hawks game; at which Ryan has served as the longtime public announcer).

