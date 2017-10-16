Nelly’s Accuser Not Testifying: Trending Topics

It may sound like good news to Nelly that the woman who recently accused the rapper of rape is not planning to testify against him – but that’s only part of this story.

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, not only is she refusing to testify and asking for the case against him to be dropped, after what she thought was a confidential meeting authorities was revealed. “The young woman feels the system has failed her and she can’t stand up to a celebrity.”

Whatever the reason, Nelly’s attorney is claiming “this validates his theory that the accusations are a fabrication that’s caused Nelly and his family to suffer emotionally and financially.”

Here’s the thing though: According to law enforcement sources, Tigger continued, police are undeterred by the accuser’s noncooperation and are moving forward with the investigation.