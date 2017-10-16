Atlanta Mayoral Race: Norwood And Bottoms On Top

As voters begin casting early ballots for the November 7th election, the hotly-contested Atlanta Mayor’s race is revving up. A poll by Landmark Communications shows former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Lance Bottoms surging ahead to second place. She has 19 percent of voter support, according to the survey, compared to Mary Norwood with 22 percent. Bottoms’ increase coming just days after Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who is term-limited, announced that he was endorsing Bottoms.



Among the leading candidates in the race, Peter Aman has 13 percent voter support, according to Landmark Communications. Garnering about 6 percent of the vote are former state Senator Vincent Fort, City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, and former City Council President Cathy Woolard. Coming in with 5 percent is City Councilman Kwanza Hall, while John Eaves, the former chair of the Fulton County Commission has 3 percent.