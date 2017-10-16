THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Atlanta Mayoral Race: Norwood And Bottoms On Top

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: atlanta mayoral race, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mary Norwood

As voters begin casting early ballots for the November 7th election, the hotly-contested Atlanta Mayor’s race is revving up. A poll by Landmark Communications shows former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Lance Bottoms surging ahead to second place. She has 19 percent of voter support, according to the survey, compared to Mary Norwood with 22 percent. Bottoms’ increase coming just days after Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who is term-limited, announced that he was endorsing Bottoms.

kasim reed oct 2017 Atlanta Mayoral Race: Norwood And Bottoms On Top

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, who announced his endorsement of Keisha Lance Bottoms on V-103 last Wednesday, said he’d be campaigning for her at barber and beauty shops in the city. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Among the leading candidates in the race, Peter Aman has 13 percent voter support, according to Landmark Communications. Garnering about 6 percent of the vote are former state Senator Vincent Fort, City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, and former City Council President Cathy Woolard. Coming in with 5 percent is City Councilman Kwanza Hall, while John Eaves, the former chair of the Fulton County Commission has 3 percent.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live