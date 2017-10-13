THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Kehlani Drops Sexy New Single & Video: ‘Touch’

Listen to Kehlani's sensual new record.
Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Hayden Wright

Kehlani’s debut studio album SweetSexySavage dropped in January of this year and included collaborations with Calvin Harris, Lil Yachty, G-Eazy, Aminé, Cashmere Cat and Stormzy.  Today just saw her release more new music for 2017, dropping the song “Touch” and its sexy accompanying video.

“You in my bone/ Your kisses feel like home/ With you, I never rush/ This ain’t no stupid crush,” Kehlani sings on the sensual electronic track. The video features a man and a woman in spooky costumes who meet at a street fair and things get physical in the club.

Billboard reports that the video coincides with a Budweiser campaign to “bring the Halloween spirit to individuals all over the world.”

Watch the video for “Touch” here:

