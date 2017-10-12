What Brought Wendy Williams To Tears: Trending Topics

One of the problems Wendy Williams had when she was a radio personality may be surfacing again in the form of a new, fellow, television personality.

And here’s what Williams supposedly has an even greater issue with: They’ll both have the same production company.

But we’ve gotten ahead of ourselves. Let’s bring Big Tigger in for some context: When Williams and Angie Martinez shared New York radio airspace, “they didn’t always get along.” In large part, he explains, because Williams accused Q-Tip – Martinez’s boyfriend at the time – of being bisexual.

Now fast forward to a couple of days ago when the daytime talk show host’s production company took her dinner to let her know they are getting into TV business with Martinez.

Well, “the report from the restaurant was Williams immediately burst into tears and screamed at the two executives while her husband kept yelling, ‘This is some bull… !’ ”

Tigger adds that a source also claims “lots of screaming, yelling and sweraing was heard in the back of the restaurant,” as the producers tried to convince them that it wasn’t a conflict of interest.

Among Williams alleged last words: “This is such a betrayal!”