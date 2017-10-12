Ending ‘Being Mary Jane’: The Ryan Report

It seems like just a second ago we learned that being actress Gabrielle Union wasn’t as picture-perfect as she often looks – given the fertility issues Mrs. Dwyane Wade recently conceded having – and now, here comes the news that her “Being Mary Jane” television show has been canceled.

Keep in mind, Ryan Cameron added in today’s Ryan Report, “just about a year ago this time Gabrielle Union sued BET for breach of contract.”

“Did anybody hear what I just said?! A YEAR AGO, she sued ’em! Today, it’s canceled. Is that a coincidence?”

“So, you’re saying that that is retaliation?” Jarard J asked.

“No I’m not saying that,” Ryan answered. “I’m saying she was saying, they owed her more money. And [there’s] a lawsuit involved. They’ve done four seasons. Grand opening, grand closing.”

“That’s upsetting,” Jarard continued. “That’s a good show. I like that show. It’s relatable.”

“It’s one of them type of shows man, [that] meant a lot to people.”