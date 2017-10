Looking for something to do on a Saturday! Join us for Family, Food and Fun!! Our 3rd Annual Fall Festival will be Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm. We will have horses, bounce houses, arts and crafts, face painting, hay ride, pumkin patch, a scavenger hunt, raffle tickets to win gift baskets, spa certificates and more, not to mention games such as RC racing, soda pop ring toss, plinko and so much more!! Come join us for all the fun!