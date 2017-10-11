Nelly’s Girlfriend ‘Very Quietly, Kind Of, Said She’s Standing By Her Man’: Trending Topics

As Big Tigger says at the top of today’s Trending Topics, unfortunately this is a sexual assault edition, so let’s just get it out and over with, quick.

Nelly‘s girlfriend has finally, “very quietly, kind of said shes standing by her man

by posting a picture of her and [the rap superstar recently charged with rape].

“Some people applauded,” Tigger noted. “Some people – you know how black Twitter is –

people were like, ‘Well where else you going?’ And some other people were like, ‘Girl, you crazy.’ ”

As was the response to Wendy Williams when she decided to weigh in on the subject – seeming to blame the alleged victim.

“If she did not put herself in that situation this wouldn’t have happened. Young lady you’ve got to stay out of tour buses,” the daytime TV talk show host admonished. Only to follow days later with this: “I apologize if my message was met with callousness. What I meant to say is, ‘Young ladies, we should be able to go wherever we want to go.”

“But we have to be aware; that’s all I was asking.”