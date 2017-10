Outgoing MARTA general manager and CEO Keith Parker has participated in his last official capacity at the nation’s largest transit conference. The American Public Transportation Association held it’s gathering of some 15,000 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta Monday through today. After almost 5 years with MARTA, Parker is moving on to lead Goodwill of North Georgia. When I spoke to him, Parker was touring the area for the conference at the GWCC.