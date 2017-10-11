Casting Call for 10/11 – 18 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Central Casting Georgia
(Read ALL The Below Info Carefully)
OPEN CALL / Marvel Studios “CHERRY BLUE” in Savannah, Ga.
* Seeking: KIDS 6 – 14 yrs & Adults 18yrs & Older
* Where: Savannah Civic Center – Theater
301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue
Savannah, GA. 31402
* When: This Saturday Oct.14th & Sunday Oct.15th (10am – 4pm)
– Look for “ML” signs to direct you to the Open Call once you’ve parked –
* Shoots: October 30th & 31st in Savannah, Ga. // Fittings: Week of October 23rd
* IMPORTANT INFO: You’ll fill out the required paperwork, and then have your headshot taken for our casting database. There are absolutely NO fees required. You’ll save time at the Open Call by coming w/your completed registration paperwork.
* You’ll find more info & list of documents to bring by visiting:
Kids: http://www.centralcasting.com/ga/kids/#forms
Adults: http://www.centralcasting.com/ga/register/#forms
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com
(Shoots in Atlanta)
* Men & Women to portray “Cops” – Law Enforcement Experience a Plus.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Cop or Female Cop” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Filming in ATLANTA)
* Lots of local Men/Women of “All Ethnicities” 18yrs & Older
* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars in Atlanta
* Shoots: October 11th – 25th
* Put “SUITS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Filming in JACKSON, Ga.)
* Lots of local Men/Women of All Ethnicities from the Jackson, Ga. Area 18yrs & Older
* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars from the Jackson, Ga. Area.
* Shoots: October 26th
* Put “SUITS” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Filming in SAVANNAH, GA.)
* Lots of local Men/Women of All Ethnicities from Savannah, Ga. Area 18yrs & Older
* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars from the Savannah, Ga. Area.
* Shoots: November 2nd – 9th
* Put “SAVANNAH” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Black Men & Women to portray people at a “March” 18 – 55yrs
* Shoots: TODAY – October 11th / October 12th & 13th (Overnight Shoot)
* Put “Marchers” in subject line.
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com
* Seeking UPSCALE CARS
* Shoots: TOMORROW / Thursday Oct. 12th
* Put “Upscale Car” in Subject line
Marinella – Hume Casting
“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com
* Young People w/Unique feature, Punk Rock look to portray “Werewolf & Vampires”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Werewolf or Vampire” in Subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black)
* Seeking: People w/Everyday Vintage Cars from….1930 – 1955
* Put “Vintage Car” in subject line
WSA Casting
“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com
(SNEAKERHEADZ)
* Males & Females w/a Young Hip Urban Look // All Ethnicities! 18 – 30yrs
* PLEASE submit your pics of your collection & wearing you HOTTEST Sneakers!
* Also include w/shoe pics – Full body/Waist up pics //Age-Ht.-Wt.-Phone #-Email
* Shoots: Next Monday October 16th
* Put “SNEAKERHEADZ” in subject line.
WSA Casting
“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com
(Photo Double for BROCKMIRE)
* Caucasian Male – Age: 40’– 50’s // Height: 6’0–6’2
* PLEASE Submit: 2 CLEAR, RECENT PHOTOS (Headshot/Selfie & Full Body)
* Shoots: TOMORROW – Thursday October 12th (in Conyers)
* Put “PHOTO DOUBLE” in subject line.
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Muscular Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: “Caucasian Twin Baby Boys” 6 – 8 Months Old
* Shoot Dates: Nov. 2nd & Dec. 1st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)
* Should Submit ASAP!!
* Put “MARK TWINS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: “Young Caucasian Twin Boys” 3 – 4yrs old
* Shoot Dates: Nov. 13th // Should Submit ASAP!!
* Put “SEE TWINS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: Men to portray “Construction Workers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs
* If you have REAL construction exp. – please include in your submission
* Shoot Date: November 7th (in Roswell)
* Put “WORKERS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Boy Erased” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring: Russell Crow, Nicole Kidman)
* Men & Women to portray “Dealership Employees” (All Ethnicities) 25yrs – Older
* Shoot Date: November 15th & 16th (in Conyers), Nov. 17th (in Decatur)
* Put “DEAL EMPLOYEE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Boy Erased” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring: Russell Crow, Nicole Kidman)
**VERY FEATURED** – Will Have to Meet the Director
* Seeking Caucasian Male with “Hunting Experience” 40yrs – Older
* Shoot Date: November 15th, 16th, 17th and 19th
* Put “HUNTER” in subject line