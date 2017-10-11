Casting Call for 10/11 – 18 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Central Casting Georgia

(Read ALL The Below Info Carefully)

OPEN CALL / Marvel Studios “CHERRY BLUE” in Savannah, Ga.

* Seeking: KIDS 6 – 14 yrs & Adults 18yrs & Older

* Where: Savannah Civic Center – Theater

301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue

Savannah, GA. 31402

* When: This Saturday Oct.14th & Sunday Oct.15th (10am – 4pm)

– Look for “ML” signs to direct you to the Open Call once you’ve parked –

* Shoots: October 30th & 31st in Savannah, Ga. // Fittings: Week of October 23rd

* IMPORTANT INFO: You’ll fill out the required paperwork, and then have your headshot taken for our casting database. There are absolutely NO fees required. You’ll save time at the Open Call by coming w/your completed registration paperwork.

* You’ll find more info & list of documents to bring by visiting:

Kids: http://www.centralcasting.com/ga/kids/#forms

Adults: http://www.centralcasting.com/ga/register/#forms

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com

(Shoots in Atlanta)

* Men & Women to portray “Cops” – Law Enforcement Experience a Plus.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Cop or Female Cop” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Filming in ATLANTA)

* Lots of local Men/Women of “All Ethnicities” 18yrs & Older

* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars in Atlanta

* Shoots: October 11th – 25th

* Put “SUITS” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Filming in JACKSON, Ga.)

* Lots of local Men/Women of All Ethnicities from the Jackson, Ga. Area 18yrs & Older

* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars from the Jackson, Ga. Area.

* Shoots: October 26th

* Put “SUITS” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) CDCExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Filming in SAVANNAH, GA.)

* Lots of local Men/Women of All Ethnicities from Savannah, Ga. Area 18yrs & Older

* ALSO – People w/Classic Cars from the Savannah, Ga. Area.

* Shoots: November 2nd – 9th

* Put “SAVANNAH” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) BlackLightningExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Black Men & Women to portray people at a “March” 18 – 55yrs

* Shoots: TODAY – October 11th / October 12th & 13th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “Marchers” in subject line.

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Cobra Kai” (TV) Cobra.mhc@gmail.com

* Seeking UPSCALE CARS

* Shoots: TOMORROW / Thursday Oct. 12th

* Put “Upscale Car” in Subject line

Marinella – Hume Casting

“Originals” (TV) Mhc.originals@gmail.com

* Young People w/Unique feature, Punk Rock look to portray “Werewolf & Vampires”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Werewolf or Vampire” in Subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black)

* Seeking: People w/Everyday Vintage Cars from….1930 – 1955

* Put “Vintage Car” in subject line

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(SNEAKERHEADZ)

* Males & Females w/a Young Hip Urban Look // All Ethnicities! 18 – 30yrs

* PLEASE submit your pics of your collection & wearing you HOTTEST Sneakers!

* Also include w/shoe pics – Full body/Waist up pics //Age-Ht.-Wt.-Phone #-Email

* Shoots: Next Monday October 16th

* Put “SNEAKERHEADZ” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(Photo Double for BROCKMIRE)

* Caucasian Male – Age: 40’– 50’s // Height: 6’0–6’2

* PLEASE Submit: 2 CLEAR, RECENT PHOTOS (Headshot/Selfie & Full Body)

* Shoots: TOMORROW – Thursday October 12th (in Conyers)

* Put “PHOTO DOUBLE” in subject line.

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Muscular Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “Caucasian Twin Baby Boys” 6 – 8 Months Old

* Shoot Dates: Nov. 2nd & Dec. 1st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)

* Should Submit ASAP!!

* Put “MARK TWINS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “Young Caucasian Twin Boys” 3 – 4yrs old

* Shoot Dates: Nov. 13th // Should Submit ASAP!!

* Put “SEE TWINS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: Men to portray “Construction Workers” (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs

* If you have REAL construction exp. – please include in your submission

* Shoot Date: November 7th (in Roswell)

* Put “WORKERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Boy Erased” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Russell Crow, Nicole Kidman)

* Men & Women to portray “Dealership Employees” (All Ethnicities) 25yrs – Older

* Shoot Date: November 15th & 16th (in Conyers), Nov. 17th (in Decatur)

* Put “DEAL EMPLOYEE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Boy Erased” (Film) Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Russell Crow, Nicole Kidman)

**VERY FEATURED** – Will Have to Meet the Director

* Seeking Caucasian Male with “Hunting Experience” 40yrs – Older

* Shoot Date: November 15th, 16th, 17th and 19th

* Put “HUNTER” in subject line