BET Hip Hop Awards Good, Bad & UGLY: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
As of the publication of this Ryan Report, Donald Trump had yet to publicly acknowledge the artist born Marshall Mathers – which is probably a good thing, because Eminem‘s verbal assault of 45 was so bad ugly only begins to describe it.

With that, ladies and gentleman, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith presents to you its Good, Bad and Ugly of last night’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Oh well, here goes: “My good,” Jarard J began, “Uncle Luke.”

“He made people understand he’s a trendsetter and a pioneer, for real. That’s my great. I thought all of the performances were lackluster. None of the performances were good to me. And the ugly, to me, was the fact that when Cardi B did her performance she didn’t tease us with a new single… People are worried, like, ‘Hmmmm, she better come on with it.’ ”

Ryan Cameron, your turn: “My good was Eminem. My bad was BET’s cursing again; like they don’t care. And my ugly is we are witnessing Busta Rhymes explode like a boil.”

“I understand why they call him Busta, because we’re about to see it live.”

