Atlanta Mayor Signs Marijuana Ordinance And Endorses Mayoral Candidate

By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Decriminalize Marijuana, Keisha Lance Bottoms

‘Thrilling’, is one way to describe Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s appearance this morning on V-103 Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith. It began with an exchange between Mayor Reed and Atlanta City Council Communications Director Dexter Chambers about a tweet, which wrongly stated Reed had vetoed the ordinance decriminalizing possession of less than an ounce of marijuana in Atlanta. It unanimously passed Atlanta City Council last week. Reed said he signed the legislation last night and called the false tweet “a political stunt.” Chambers blamed a new employee and said it had “nothing to do with politics.” Then, upon asking “Are ya’ll going to give me time to do what I came here to do this morning?”, Reed endorsed Keisha Lance Bottoms as the next Mayor of Atlanta.

