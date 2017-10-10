Herpes 101, Courtesy Of An Usher Accuser (And Jarard J): The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Jarard J, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Usher, Wanda Smith

Let’s see if we’ve got this right: A woman reportedly accusing Usher of exposing her to a sexually-transmitted disease has been caught on tape talking to her publicist claiming to have only had protected sex with the R&B superstar.

Now she says she was lying to her publicist – again, someone SHE employs – because she thought he may be trying to sell a story about the married singer having an affair.

Related: About Usher’s Male Accuser

And oh yeah – as Jarard J pointed out in today’s Ryan Report – “this woman is misinformed because you can get herpes even if YOU DO have a condom on, if you get skin-to-skin contact with the outbreak.”

“That’s why they make protection,” the woman is heard saying, “for people who have STDs.”

Once again – like Jarard said – all together now: Misinformed.

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live