Herpes 101, Courtesy Of An Usher Accuser (And Jarard J): The Ryan Report

Let’s see if we’ve got this right: A woman reportedly accusing Usher of exposing her to a sexually-transmitted disease has been caught on tape talking to her publicist claiming to have only had protected sex with the R&B superstar.

Now she says she was lying to her publicist – again, someone SHE employs – because she thought he may be trying to sell a story about the married singer having an affair.

And oh yeah – as Jarard J pointed out in today’s Ryan Report – “this woman is misinformed because you can get herpes even if YOU DO have a condom on, if you get skin-to-skin contact with the outbreak.”

“That’s why they make protection,” the woman is heard saying, “for people who have STDs.”

Once again – like Jarard said – all together now: Misinformed.