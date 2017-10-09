T.I. On Houston’s Restaurants: ‘They Will Not Treat Us Like Second-Class Citizens’ – The Ryan Report

One of the most popular restaurant chains in the city has found a new foe in one of the city’s most popular entertainers.

T.I. led a boycott outside of the Houston’s restaurant on Lenox Road, claiming it had “discriminated against many, many, many different people. They have discriminatory policies.”

The particular policy in question, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, is parties of seven or more will not be split into separate groups at different tables. And it was reportedly an incident in which co-stars of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” were trying to do so that started the protest.

“Our dollar is powerful,” T.I. continued. “You don’t respect us that’s your business; but you will respect this bankroll.”

“We work too hard, we drive too much revenue to these businesses. They will not treat us like second-class citizen. It’s not gonna happen. Not on my watch. Not in my town.”

Houston’s has countered in a statement that “we have employed a diverse, hard-working staff serving Atlanta’s similarly diverse clientele for many years, Charges of discrimination are not only unfounded but are an intentional manipulation using social media. Our policies and guidelines apply equally to everyone.”