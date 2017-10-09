Not Funny NeNe Leakes: Trending Topics

Note to anyone planning to attend the Xscape tour NeNe Leakes is scheduled to host – courtesy of Big Tigger: Don’t heckle “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star when she’s on stage.

Case in point: At a west coast gig Leakes actually told an audience member that she hopes the Uber driver rapes and robs her.

Let Tigger reiterate: “She said that to a person on stage, then introduced [‘Girls Trip’ co-star] Tiffany Haddish like she hadn’t said it.”

Leakes has since apologized, saying “sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intention of them doing so.”

“As a woman and someone who survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better.”