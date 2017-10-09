Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Annual Youth Conference This Saturday

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 8th Annual H.Y.P.E. Youth Conference this Saturday, October 14th at Atlanta Metropolitan State College. H.Y.P.E. (Helping Youth Prosper and Evolve) is a one-day family conference program for young kids and parents to engage in dialogue on issues facing African-American youth today, including gangs, courts, and police. Fulton County Sheriff Theodore “Ted” Jackson will be in attendance to help host this family event filled with three amazing workshops, guest speakers, parenting sessions, and giveaways. Students from grades 6th through 12th will learn the dangers of gang life, how the judicial system works, and ways to improve better interactions between law enforcement and the youth. DeKalb County C.E.O. and former school Superintendent Michael Thurmond will be the keynote speaker for the event. Other special guests, including Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway and Battalion Fire Chief Markus Jones, attorneys Andre Sailers and Gabe Banks, former gang member Akeem Woodard, youth motivational speaker Omar Howard, Urban League of Greater Atlanta Director of Youth Services Tracy Mosley and more will make an appearance to speak to both students and parents.

The 8th Annual H.Y.P.E. Youth Conference will be held at Atlanta Metropolitan State College located at 1630 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, Georgia 30310. Breakfast and lunch will be served to all attendees. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to call the office at 404.612.6624 or visit the website http://www.fultonsheriff.org for more information. Families with disabilities can also call the office or the Disability Compliance Liaison at 404.612.9166 for special accommodations.