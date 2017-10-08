Gospel News: Tina Campbell Gives An Earful To Critics About Her Vote For Trump

Last week, social media took a turn on Mary Mary‘s Tina Campbell after she admitted to voting for Donald Trump. During her interview with “The Root,” she explained that she voted for Trump based his views on Christianity.

She quotes: “I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

Soon after the interview was released, she got backlash from fans and others alike, some calling for a boycott of Mary Mary’s show and music. Recently Tina Campbell, along with her sister Erica Campbell, agreed to sit down on the view to address the critics and this is what she had to say.

Now Mary Mary’s show is back for its final season. You can catch them on WeTv on Thursday nights, starting at 9 P.M./8 P.M. central.