Why NeNe Leakes Called Kim Zolciak’s Daughter ‘Racist Trash’: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Jarard J, kim zolciak, NENE LEAKES, Real Housewives of Atlanta, RHOA, Ryan Cameron, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Repoirt, Wanda Smith

The 10th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” doesn’t return until Nov. 5, but fans are watching an episode involving the returning NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak play out right now.

Leakes went after Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter on Instagram after a supposedly old Snapchat video surfaced of Brielle in her home, as a bug crawls across the floor.

“We don’t have roaches!” Leakes posted. “If you found [one, you] brought it with [you] or it fell outta yo funky [expletive]!”

“Please know I will get you all the way together when you start [expletive] wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake [expletive] and fake [expletive] because you will never be Kylie Jenner! Yo trashy mama should have taught you better!

“My home is [brand new] but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment,” she continued. “You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous.”

