Atlanta Mayoral Race: Get To Know The Candidates This Monday

Your chance to get to know the candidates for Mayor of Atlanta is just days away. The 9 major candidates have confirmed their attendance at the CBS Radio Atlanta mayoral forum on Monday, October 9. Radio stations WVEE (V103) and WAOK are hosting the forum, from 8am to 10am, inside the Rich Auditorium at the Woodruff Arts Center. It’s located at 1280 Peachtree Street, in Midtown Atlanta. The candidates that are expected to be in attendance are: Peter Aman, former Chief Operating Officer of Atlanta; Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta City Council member; John Eaves, Fulton County Chairman, District 7, At-Large; Vincent Fort, Georgia State Senator; Kwanza Hall, Atlanta City Council member (District 2); Ceasar Mitchell, Atlanta City Council President; Mary Norwood, Atlanta City Council member (Post 2 At Large) and candidate for Mayor in 2009; Michael Sterling, Former Executive Director of the City of Atlanta Workforce Development Agency; and Cathy Woolard, former Atlanta City Council President. The election is on November 7.