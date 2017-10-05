#ATLMayor2017 V-103 is broadcasting live MONDAY from The Robert W. Woodruff Arts Center - Rich Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St., N.E. | Get To Know The Candidates | LISTEN TO THE ATLANTA MAYORAL FORUM LIVE | AND You're Welcome To Join Us!

Stevie J And Joseline’s Latest Drug Issue: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Bonnie Bella, Joseline, joseline hernandez, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, love and hip hop atlanta, stevie j, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

For their daughter Bonnie Bella’s sake, at the least, let’s hope that as you read this Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have not only taken the requested drug and alcohol tests, but passed them.

Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics that the co-stars of VH1’s hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” were in family court, during which time the judge ordered a panel drug screening and PEth test by 5 p.m. today.

At the center of their latest drug problem is their nine-month-old Bonnie Bella, as Bossip reports that a court-appointed monitor “complained in court papers that she hasn’t seen the baby in weeks, and Joseline keeps dodging her.”

“The judge appointed the monitor – known as a guardian ad litem – over the summer to investigate both Stevie and Joseline in order to tell the judge about their fitness as parents.”

