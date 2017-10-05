Stevie J And Joseline’s Latest Drug Issue: Trending Topics

For their daughter Bonnie Bella’s sake, at the least, let’s hope that as you read this Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have not only taken the requested drug and alcohol tests, but passed them.

Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics that the co-stars of VH1’s hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” were in family court, during which time the judge ordered a panel drug screening and PEth test by 5 p.m. today.

At the center of their latest drug problem is their nine-month-old Bonnie Bella, as Bossip reports that a court-appointed monitor “complained in court papers that she hasn’t seen the baby in weeks, and Joseline keeps dodging her.”

“The judge appointed the monitor – known as a guardian ad litem – over the summer to investigate both Stevie and Joseline in order to tell the judge about their fitness as parents.”