Gabrielle Union: ‘My Body Has Been A Prisoner Of Trying To Get Pregnant’ – The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
An excerpt from actress Gabrielle Union‘s new book offers more than a glimpse into what has had to have been a heartbreaking past few years.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union shares in “We’re Going To Need More Wine.” “For three years my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant.”

The star of BET’s “Being Mary Jane” has been married to NBA superstar Dywane Wade since 2014; and the couple has been raising his two sons with his previous wife, and his nephew.

“Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester, because I’m bloated,” continues Union – with the added pressure of sneaking into the doctor’s office “because I don’t want people to speculate…people feel very entitled to know.”

