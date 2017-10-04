Young Thug’s Fiancee Finds His OTHER Phone – Bringing Out Her ‘Internet Thug’: Trending Topics

Never mind that Young Thug made a hit out of the phrase, “Pick Up The Phone, Baby” – that was just a recording. In real life, that seems to have caused a problem.

Related: Young Thug Drops Racy ‘Relationship’ Video Featuring Future

As Big Tigger reports in today’s Trending Topics, the rapper’s fiancee “apparently got ahold of his other phone… [and] discovered he had some conversations with someone she considered a friend.” She posted a picture with the caption, “Some friend that I have.”

And that ex-friend replied on social media in ex-friend fashion: “[Expletive] you so lame for posting my picture,” was one of the retorts we can print here.

“You’re not his girlfriend,” she went on, with this kicker: “Calling me a man, LOL, but I took your man.”