How Keyshia Ka’oir Got Gucci Mane For Life: The Ryan Report

By Ryan Cameron
Less than two weeks away from their live, televised wedding, Gucci Mane‘s fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir is revealing as much as her often form-fitting ensembles – specifically, the moment she knew the hip-hop superstar was the one.

The two met in 2010, she told renowned tabloid Page Six; and Ka’oir could pinpoint exactly when it started to get serious: “I fell in love with Gucci when I bathed him. I put him in a shower and just bathed him.

“I just did things to him and he looked at me and said, ‘Brrrr – wow no one has ever bathed me before.

(Actually, looking at the original story, Ryan Cameron seems to have added the “Brrr” in this Ryan Report; but it works).

“I have to say that’s awesome,” Jarard J remarked. (But THE response might be Wanda Smith‘s. Click above and watch).

