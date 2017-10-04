Casting Call for October 4 – 11 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Casting TaylorMade

“Haunting of The Hill House” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Timothy Hutton)

* Seeking Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes (especially from LaGrange, Ga)

* All Ethnicities…Especially “Middle Easterners” 18yrs & Older

* Put “LaGrange Man, or LaGrange Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Haunting of The Hill House” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Starring: Timothy Hutton)

* Seeking Male/Female Burn Victims, Very Skinny People, People w/Physical Deformities

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Burn Victim, Very Skinny, or Physical Deformity” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Hap & Leonard” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Seeking Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes (especially from Cedartown, Ga)

* All Ethnicities…Especially “Middle Easterners” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Cedartown Man, or Cedartown Woman” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Black Men & Women to portray people at a “March” 18 – 55yrs

* Shoots: October 11th (Day Shoot)….October 12th & 13th (Overnight Shoot)

* Put “Marchers” in subject line.

CAB Casting

“The QUAD” (TV) TheQuadExtras@gmail.com

* Male & Females to portray College Students–All Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male, or Female College Student” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Muscular Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Catrett & Associates Casting

“HIP BUSINESS TYPES” (INDUSTRIAL) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Hip, Cool, Attractive, Fit, Thin, or Normal Body Types — Asian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Caucasian, African American, Mixed ethnicities.

* Seeking 7 modern Intelligent and Diverse Business Travelers to be in an Industrial.

* These people are Interesting & Funky Fresh w/Style, Cool Hair, Cool glasses, etc.

* PLEASE Submit your pictures wearing HIP ATTIRE…If Possible 27 – 42yrs

* Put “COOL BUSINESSPERSON” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black )

* Heavyset Woman w/Character-like features & some acting experience 25 – 60yrs

* This Person will be FEATURED w/the LEAD ACTOR

* Put “Bus Woman” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black)

* VERY Thin – Young Boy 8 – 12yrs that has skills playing “Basketball”

* Describe the boys’ level of Athleticism & Basketball skills in your submission

* Put “Thin Boy” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com

(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black)

* Seeking: People w/Everyday Vintage Cars from….1930 – 1955

* Put “Vintage Car” in subject line

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(MASCOT)

* Seeking: REAL Current/Former College/Professional “Mascot”….Submit ASAP!!

* PLEASE include Photo(s) & Video of you being a Mascot 18yrs & Older

* Put “MASCOT” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(New Orleans Bar Patrons)

* Males & Females to portray (Both) Rowdy & Sophisticated Bar Patrons

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Thursday October 5th

* Put “BAR” in subject line.

WSA Casting

“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com

(Audience Members)

* Males & Females to portray Audience Members (All Ethnicities) 18 – 30yrs

* Shoots: Friday October 6th

* Put “PODCAST” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com

(Seeking Fresh Faces)

* Men & Women to portray “Cops” – Law Enforcement Experience a Plus.

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Cop or Female Cop” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “Actual Caucasian Couples” 25 – 55yrs

* Please list if you have any Pilot or Military experience in body of email

* Women cannot have Highlights or Fake Nails

* Women cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations

* Men must have Short Hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven

* Shoot Dates: Oct. 25th & Oct. 31st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)

* Put “WAKE COUPLE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “African American Family”….Mom, Dad, and 2 or 3 Children

* Please submit picture of family together and separate

* Dad cannot have Shaved Head / Clean shaven

* Mom must have Natural Hair / No Fake Nails

* Mom cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations

* Shoot Date: November 14th (in Roswell) // Fitting Date: One day October 9th – 13th

* Put “AA FAMILY” in subject line