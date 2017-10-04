Casting Call for October 4 – 11 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
.
Casting TaylorMade
“Haunting of The Hill House” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Starring: Timothy Hutton)
* Seeking Men & Women of ALL Shapes and Sizes (especially from LaGrange, Ga)
* All Ethnicities…Especially “Middle Easterners” 18yrs & Older
* Put “LaGrange Man, or LaGrange Woman” in subject line
BACA Casting
“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Black Men & Women to portray people at a “March” 18 – 55yrs
* Shoots: October 11th (Day Shoot)….October 12th & 13th (Overnight Shoot)
* Put “Marchers” in subject line.
CAB Casting
“The QUAD” (TV) TheQuadExtras@gmail.com
* Male & Females to portray College Students–All Shapes/Sizes/Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male, or Female College Student” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” October Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Muscular Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Catrett & Associates Casting
“HIP BUSINESS TYPES” (INDUSTRIAL) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Hip, Cool, Attractive, Fit, Thin, or Normal Body Types — Asian, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Caucasian, African American, Mixed ethnicities.
* Seeking 7 modern Intelligent and Diverse Business Travelers to be in an Industrial.
* These people are Interesting & Funky Fresh w/Style, Cool Hair, Cool glasses, etc.
* PLEASE Submit your pictures wearing HIP ATTIRE…If Possible 27 – 42yrs
* Put “COOL BUSINESSPERSON” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“The House with a Clock in its Walls” (Film) Projects1@Tscasting.com
(1950’s Period Piece – Starring: Cate Blanchet & Jack Black )
* Heavyset Woman w/Character-like features & some acting experience 25 – 60yrs
* This Person will be FEATURED w/the LEAD ACTOR
* Put “Bus Woman” in subject line
WSA Casting
“BROCKMIRE” (TV) BrockmireExtras@gmail.com
(MASCOT)
* Seeking: REAL Current/Former College/Professional “Mascot”….Submit ASAP!!
* PLEASE include Photo(s) & Video of you being a Mascot 18yrs & Older
* Put “MASCOT” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“Cherry Blue” (Film) Cherryblue@CentralCasting.com
(Seeking Fresh Faces)
* Men & Women to portray “Cops” – Law Enforcement Experience a Plus.
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Cop or Female Cop” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: “Actual Caucasian Couples” 25 – 55yrs
* Please list if you have any Pilot or Military experience in body of email
* Women cannot have Highlights or Fake Nails
* Women cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations
* Men must have Short Hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven
* Shoot Dates: Oct. 25th & Oct. 31st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)
* Put “WAKE COUPLE” in subject line
