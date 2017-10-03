The Problem With These Tiger Woods Pictures: The Ryan Report

If only Tiger Woods could have held on to his top ranking the way his apparent new girlfriend is holding on to him in these pictures.

To catch you up, golf’s onetime poster boy broke up with fellow sports bold-face name Lindsey Vonn more than two years ago. Now Woods seems to be dating someone who is/was managing his pop-up restaurant.

“That’s right!” Wanda Smith approved in today’s Ryan Report. “Date somebody under you! I love it!”

But that’s not the point here, Wanda – at least not to Ryan Cameron and Jarard J.

“She is definitely letting you know she’s not going NOWHERE!” Ryan summed up in VERY concerned fashion as he looked at some recent pictures of the couple at the Presidents Cup.

“He doesn’t look interested,” Wanda continued.

“But SHE does,” added Jarard J.

“That’s like a death grip,” Ryan said – with Jarard adding this death knell: “That’s a walk-down-the-aisle grip! Thats like, ‘We’re-going-straight-from-the-18th-hole-to-the-alter grip

(In other words, GOOD LUCK you two!)