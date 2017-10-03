THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Ryan Cameron’s Hip Hop Doc Week

Join the Ryan Cameron Morning Show featuring Wanda Smith at Grady Hospital for the kick off of “Hip Hop Doc Week” October 16th through the 19th from 6am to 10am.

Get valuable information about your health from medical experts.

Monday, Oct. 16 – Hospital Live Remote Listen Live

6a – 7a: Dr. Mark Shapiro – Most common causes of trauma & prevention

7a – 8a: Dr. Sonya Haw – Diabetes

8a – 9a: Dr. Deirdre Evans-Cosby – Mental Health

9a – 10a: Dr. Rachel Harris – Heart Health

 

In Studio Oct. 17 – 19 Watch Live or Listen Live

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Dr. Jonathan Colasanti – Atlanta’s HIV/AIDS epidemic

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Dr. Kelley Carroll – Pediatrics

Thursday, Oct. 19: Dr. Andrea Joyner (OB/GYN) – Women’s Health

 

Hip Hop Doc Week is Brought to you by Grady Hospital.

