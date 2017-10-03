Ryan Cameron’s Hip Hop Doc Week

Join the Ryan Cameron Morning Show featuring Wanda Smith at Grady Hospital for the kick off of “Hip Hop Doc Week” October 16th through the 19th from 6am to 10am.
Get valuable information about your health from medical experts.
Monday, Oct. 16 – Hospital Live Remote Listen Live
6a – 7a: Dr. Mark Shapiro – Most common causes of trauma & prevention
7a – 8a: Dr. Sonya Haw – Diabetes
8a – 9a: Dr. Deirdre Evans-Cosby – Mental Health
9a – 10a: Dr. Rachel Harris – Heart Health
In Studio Oct. 17 – 19 Watch Live or Listen Live
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Dr. Jonathan Colasanti – Atlanta’s HIV/AIDS epidemic
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Dr. Kelley Carroll – Pediatrics
Thursday, Oct. 19: Dr. Andrea Joyner (OB/GYN) – Women’s Health
Hip Hop Doc Week is Brought to you by Grady Hospital.