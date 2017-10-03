Boobie Support Requested Of Keyshia Cole: Trending Topics

Three years after they separated and two years since he claimed to retire from the NBA to focus on his rap career, onetime Cleveland Cavalier Daniel “Boobie” Gibson is asking for spousal support from ex-wife Keyshia Cole and full custody of their son.

Related: REWIND – That Infamous Keyshia Cole/Wanda Smith Exchange!

Curious thing is “their storyline on ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘ highlights

how positive their co-parenting relationship is,” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics.

“No word on what triggered Booby’s current demand,” he continued, adding that “neither have commented publicly on their split.”

Tigger, however, DOES have a comment on this latest news:”I just feel some kind of way when a man wants spousal support from his woman,” he said. “What kind of dude does that?!”