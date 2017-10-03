Boobie Support Requested Of Keyshia Cole: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Daniel Boobie Gibson, Daniel Booby Gibson, daniel gibson, Keyshia Cole, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Three years after they separated and two years since he claimed to retire from the NBA to focus on his rap career, onetime Cleveland Cavalier Daniel “Boobie” Gibson is asking for spousal support from ex-wife Keyshia Cole and full custody of their son.

Related: REWIND – That Infamous Keyshia Cole/Wanda Smith Exchange!

Curious thing is “their storyline on ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘ highlights
how positive their co-parenting relationship is,” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics.

“No word on what triggered Booby’s current demand,” he continued, adding that “neither have commented publicly on their split.”

Tigger, however, DOES have a comment on this latest news:”I just feel some kind of way when a man wants spousal support from his woman,” he said. “What kind of dude does that?!”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live