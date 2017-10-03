Fulton Transit Master Plan: Public Input Meetings Gauge Expansion Interest

South Fulton County communities are nearing the end of their transit expansion meetings. They began on September 25, 2017, in Union City. The final meeting is at 5:00 tonight at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall on Rico Road. Officials say the effort is “to create momentum around a transit initiative underway in the Atlanta area.” The Atlanta Regional Commission, in partnership with the county, is developing a Fulton County Transit Master Plan. The plan will include a review of transit services and explore the potential for expanding transit throughout Fulton county. It could mean more MARTA trains, routes, buses, and alternative options to reduce traffic.