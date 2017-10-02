The Atlanta Falcons’ Unfortunate SNL ‘Appearance’: The Ryan Report

As if the Atlanta Falcons’ first loss of the regular season Sunday wasn’t enough, last year’s NFC Champions had to be reminded once again, on national television, the night before, that they lost the 2017 Super Bowl.

During “Saturday Night Live‘s” WeekendUpdate, Michael Che managed to take aim to the White House’s response to decimated Puerto Rico and fire a deadly blow at our hometown team at the same time.

“This isn’t that complicated, man,” Che directed to Donald Trump. “It’s hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people, twice. Do the same thing.

Related: Robert Patillo – While We Focus On Puerto Rico, Trump’s Agenda Is Moving Forward Without A Hitch

“Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels,” he continued. “Get some bottled water. Some food. Pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts, and write then a check with our money you cheap cracker!”

“What we got to do with it?!” Ryan Cameron fired back in today’s Ryan Report. “Why you got to put Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts in there, you jive…

“Michael Che, you suck!”

“I figured you wouldn’t like that very much,” a consolatory Jarard J offered.

“That was awful,” Ryan replied, still snarling.