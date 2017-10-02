Kwanza Hall: We Are Penalizing People Permanently For Possession Of Less Than An Ounce Of Marijuana

Saturday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Collier Heights neighborhood of southwest Atlanta. City Councilman Kwanza Hall was triple-booked, and trying to make it to all his scheduled stops, as he campaigns to be the Mayor of Atlanta. But, before the mayoral election in November, Hall is hoping for a win from his fellow members of the city council. Tonight the panel will vote on the decriminalization of marijuana possession. Hall has been pushing for passage of his proposal for the past 15 months. He took some time out of his schedule to chat with me about it.