The New Girlfriend Joining Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Trending Topics

Here you were thinking whatever is transpiring between Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell was comparable to scripted drama, now some of that may actually serve as a backdrop as the cameras roll.

Fellow Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling’s girlfriend, Eva Marcille, has joined the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Big Tigger reported today.

Related: Kenya Moore’s Ultimatum

And the “America’s Next Top Model” winner and co-star of “Saints & Sinners” will immediately have something in common with RHOA’s Kenya Moore – whose new husband, like Sterling, is rumored to not be so keen on being reality show stars themselves.

“These dudes ain’t here for all of this silliness,” Tigger noted. “I applaud it.”

Problem is, RHOA producers are supposedly having a problem with Moore’s new other half’s non-participation. So much so Tigger said they were uninvited to the group trip to Barcelona. A trip, mind you, Marcille is on.