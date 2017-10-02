The New Girlfriend Joining Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Trending Topics

By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, eva marcille, Eva Pigford, Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Big Tigger Show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, trending topics

Here you were thinking whatever is transpiring between Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Atlanta mayoral candidate Ceasar Mitchell was comparable to scripted drama, now some of that may actually serve as a backdrop as the cameras roll.

Fellow Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling’s girlfriend, Eva Marcille, has joined the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Big Tigger reported today.

Related: Kenya Moore’s Ultimatum

And the “America’s Next Top Model” winner and co-star of “Saints & Sinners” will immediately have something in common with RHOA’s Kenya Moore – whose new husband, like Sterling, is rumored to not be so keen on being reality show stars themselves.

“These dudes ain’t here for all of this silliness,” Tigger noted. “I applaud it.”

Problem is, RHOA producers are supposedly having a problem with Moore’s new other half’s non-participation. So much so Tigger said they were uninvited to the group trip to Barcelona. A trip, mind you, Marcille is on.

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live