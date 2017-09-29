Watch Lil Yachty’s ‘Lady in Yellow’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Lil Yachty has been on a roll with music video releases: Recently we’ve seen “Better” and “Forever Young,” and now the rapper has shared visuals for “Lady in Yellow.” The video is an homage to various ladies in yellow, with models perched on a yellow couch, riding a yellow bike and riding a yellow toy horse.

Some of the women are dressed in regal womenswear, while others are wearing athleisure getups, formal gowns and PVC pants. The effect is a celebration of diverse female personalities and beauty.

“Lady in Yellow” appears on Yachty’s debut studio album Teenage Emotions, which was released in May.

Watch the video, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.