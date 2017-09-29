LGBTQ Community Seeks Answers From Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

There are 13 candidates in the race to become Mayor of Atlanta. As of Thursday, Gentleman’s Foundation co-founder Gee Smalls said that 9 of the candidates had confirmed they’d be in attendance at a panel discussion with the LGBTQ community. It’s scheduled to happen during Sunday Brunch, part of the Gentlemen’s Ball Weekend in Atlanta, September 29 through October 1.



According to Smalls, two panel discussions will be held Friday evening. “It’s really about declaring your royalty in your workspace”, he explains, “How do you show up in your true self without having to hide in the workplace?” There’s a health fair Saturday, along with the Gentlemen’s Ball. The event is closing Sunday with a brunch, which Gee says is when the mayoral candidates’ forum will take place. “We haven’t had anybody address the LGBTQ community of color”, according to Gee.

The event is being held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.