Ramona DeBreaux’s Turtle Caramel Apples with Wayfield Foods

Y'all remember trick or treating when you were young and word got around the neighborhood which house had the caramel apples?! I'm taking that classic idea and adding everyone's favorite things: Chocolate and caramel! Your family is going to LOVE these this fall!

Ingredients:

2 very large Fuji apples

3 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 cup caramels, melted

Chopped pecans

Popsicle sticks or bamboo skewers

Directions:

Slice apples into 1/2″ pieces. With a knife make a little slit in the bottom of each apple slice to make it easier to insert a popsicle stick or bamboo skewer Melt chips in the microwave on high for about 2 minutes.* Stir in coconut oil until smooth. Dip apple slices in chocolate and place on parchment lined cookie sheet. Place caramels in microwave safe bowl and microwave on high for 45-60 seconds.* Do NOT overheat. Stir until smooth. Drizzle melted caramel over chocolate and sprinkle with nuts. Refrigerate for about 1 hour. Serve and enjoy immediately. Apples are best the first day. Store in refrigerator. *For best results, follow the chocolate chip package instructions for melting chocolate and same for caramel. Note: If you’re concerned about biting into an apple seed, just remove them before dipping the apple slice in chocolate.

