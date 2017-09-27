Rapper Young Dolph Critically Injured in L.A. Shooting

By Hayden Wright

Rapper Young Dolph is expected to survive critical injuries sustained in an L.A. shooting last night, said a police spokesman.

Investigators are currently piecing together what happened in the incident, which occurred outside the Lowes Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, reports the L.A. Times.

Dolph was shot multiple times during a confrontation with three men, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. Dolph fell to the ground, was shot by the attackers and proceeded to run into a nearby Shoe Palace store. Two of the men escaped the scene on foot while one fled in a gold Cadillac Escalade.

This was not the first attempt on Young Dolph’s life. In February, his armored SUV was peppered with bullets in Charlotte, North Carolina, but no one was injured. Rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men turned themselves in but Youngsta maintained his innocence.

“The warrants served were based on lyrics from rapper Young Dolph’s Bulletproof mixtape,” his team said. “Youngsta will await arraignment while he maintains innocence and no involvement with the incident.”

TMZ is reporting that rapper Yo Gotti is a person of interest in this latest incident.