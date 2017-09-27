Wendy Williams Addresses ‘Her Own Controversy On Her Own Hot Topics’ Segment: Trending Topics

Veteran gossip dispenser that she is, Wendy Williams has managed to “dip and dodge” (as she likes to say) any real moment in the rumor mill in the nine years she’s been a daytime talk show host – until now.

The Daily Mail is claiming in an exclusive that her husband of 20 years and father of their 16-year-old, Kevin Hunter, is “leading a secret double life, carrying on an affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist.”

“It’s weird doing [the popular] Hot Topics [segment] and BEING a Hot Topic,” she said Tuesday, Big Tigger reported.

“You believe what you want to,” Williams continued – and then held up her finger-engulfing wedding set of diamonds.

“I stand by my guy. We commuted this morning. All is well in Hunter-ville. I don’t believe the hype; and if there was hype, believe me, I would let you know.”