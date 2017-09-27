Casting Call for Sept. 27th – Oct. 4th What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
The Following Casting are ALL for Tuesday October 3rd
….Please note there will be smoke in this scene!
* Black Male Strip-Club Goers
* Seeking Males to portray Strip-Club Goers. Mid 20’s to early 50’s
* Put “Strip Club Goer” in the Subject line
* Black Bouncer
* Casting BIG BLACK GUYS to look out 4 our Girls in the Strip Club. 18yrs & Older
* Put “Strip Club Bouncer” in the Subject line
* Busboys
* Casting Two Black Males (ages 20’s) to work as Busboys at the Strip Club.
* Put “Strip Club Busboy” in the Subject line
* Hot Female Bartenders
* Casting HOT Female Bartenders to work in our Strip Club Scene. 18yrs & Older
* Put “Strip Club Bartender” in the Subject line
* Hot Female Waitresses
* Casting HOT Female Waitresses to work in our Strip Club Scene. (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Strip Club Waitress” in the Subject line
* 2 Male Valet Drivers
* Casting 2 Males with Valet-Driving experience! (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Strip Club Valet” in the Subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” Sept. // Oct. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line
BACA Casting
“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(OVERNIGHT SHOOT – Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women – “Executive Types” for an Overnight Shoot (Afternoon Call Time)
* All Ethnicities 25 – 60yrs
* Please Submit Pictures Wearing your Business Wardrobe
* Put “Executive Type” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women to portray “Cops & Detective” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (9/28)
* Put “Cops & Detectives” in subject line.
BACA Casting
“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com
(Fresh Faces Please)
* Men & Women to portray “Upscale Pedestrians w/High End Cars”
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (9/28)
* Put “Pedestrian w/High End Car” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)
* Seeking: Lots of “Caucasian Men” – All Shapes & Sizes for Multiple Dates
* Shoot Dates: October 9th – 13th // October 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, or 25th
* Submit for One or Multiple Days…if available 18yrs & Older
* Put “Caucasian Male” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: “Actual Caucasian Couples” 25 – 55yrs
* Please list if you have any Pilot or Military experience in body of email
* Women cannot have Highlights or Fake Nails
* Women cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations
* Men must have Short Hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven
* Shoot Dates: Oct. 25th & Oct. 31st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)
* Put “WAKE COUPLE” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)
* Seeking: “African American Family”….Mom, Dad, and 2 or 3 Children
* Please submit picture of family together and separate
* Dad cannot have Shaved Head / Clean shaven
* Mom must have Natural Hair / No Fake Nails
* Mom cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations
* Shoot Date: November 14th (in Roswell) // Fitting Date: One day October 9th – 13th
* Put “AA FAMILY” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com
(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)
* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.