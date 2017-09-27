Casting Call for Sept. 27th – Oct. 4th What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

“ATLANTA” (TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

The Following Casting are ALL for Tuesday October 3rd

….Please note there will be smoke in this scene!

* Black Male Strip-Club Goers

* Seeking Males to portray Strip-Club Goers. Mid 20’s to early 50’s

* Put “Strip Club Goer” in the Subject line

* Black Bouncer

* Casting BIG BLACK GUYS to look out 4 our Girls in the Strip Club. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Strip Club Bouncer” in the Subject line

* Busboys

* Casting Two Black Males (ages 20’s) to work as Busboys at the Strip Club.

* Put “Strip Club Busboy” in the Subject line

* Hot Female Bartenders

* Casting HOT Female Bartenders to work in our Strip Club Scene. 18yrs & Older

* Put “Strip Club Bartender” in the Subject line

* Hot Female Waitresses

* Casting HOT Female Waitresses to work in our Strip Club Scene. (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Strip Club Waitress” in the Subject line

* 2 Male Valet Drivers

* Casting 2 Males with Valet-Driving experience! (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Strip Club Valet” in the Subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” Sept. // Oct. Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “CASTING CALL” in subject Line

BACA Casting

“DYNASTY” (TV) DynastyExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(OVERNIGHT SHOOT – Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women – “Executive Types” for an Overnight Shoot (Afternoon Call Time)

* All Ethnicities 25 – 60yrs

* Please Submit Pictures Wearing your Business Wardrobe

* Put “Executive Type” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women to portray “Cops & Detective” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (9/28)

* Put “Cops & Detectives” in subject line.

BACA Casting

“Black Lighting” (TV) BlackLightingExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(Fresh Faces Please)

* Men & Women to portray “Upscale Pedestrians w/High End Cars”

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: Tomorrow/Thursday (9/28)

* Put “Pedestrian w/High End Car” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“The Front Runner” (Film) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Piece – Starring: Hugh Jackman)

* Seeking: Lots of “Caucasian Men” – All Shapes & Sizes for Multiple Dates

* Shoot Dates: October 9th – 13th // October 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, or 25th

* Submit for One or Multiple Days…if available 18yrs & Older

* Put “Caucasian Male” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “Actual Caucasian Couples” 25 – 55yrs

* Please list if you have any Pilot or Military experience in body of email

* Women cannot have Highlights or Fake Nails

* Women cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations

* Men must have Short Hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven

* Shoot Dates: Oct. 25th & Oct. 31st (Must be available BOTH DAYS)

* Put “WAKE COUPLE” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“First Man” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Neil Armstrong’s Story – Starring Ryan Gosling)

* Seeking: “African American Family”….Mom, Dad, and 2 or 3 Children

* Please submit picture of family together and separate

* Dad cannot have Shaved Head / Clean shaven

* Mom must have Natural Hair / No Fake Nails

* Mom cannot have any obvious Face/Body Augmentations

* Shoot Date: November 14th (in Roswell) // Fitting Date: One day October 9th – 13th

* Put “AA FAMILY” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Hate U Give” (Film) THGextras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Lodge 49” (TV) Lodge49extras@gmail.com

(Seeking: FRESH FACES to Build Database)

* Men & Women – ALL Shapes, Sizes, Types and Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male Fresh Face, or Female Fresh Face” in subject line.