Azealia Banks’ Problem With Cardi B: ‘I Wanted Spicy Latina And She Gave Me Poor Man’s Nicki’

Cardi B just became the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts without a feature since Lauryn Hill (1998’s “Doo Wop – That Thing”) – dethroning pop favorite Taylor Swift, and apparently upsetting Azealia Banks so much she’s popping off at the mouth, online.

“I’m sorry, black industry men are too hyped for this Latina girl,” she commented in since-deleted tweets. “I’ve never seen them jump like this for Remy [Ma] or Nicki [Minaj]. Spinning this whole ‘for the culture’ story.”

“I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor man’s Nicki.”

The hitmaker behind “Bodak Yellow” responded in cool blue fashion, posting a video of the oh-so-annoyed Banks actually partying to the single in a club.

“To which Banks strikes back with this,” Ryan Cameron reported: “Basically we know the [expletive] from Harlem who wrote the songs…Everybody in the hood knows that you [expletive] for raps. A bum [expletive] from the Bronx like you, it’s great that you made it. It’s gonna inspire a lot of other bum [expletive].”

“She ain’t even trying to hide that hate,” Jarard J noted. “That’s just, ‘I am SO MAD that you are number one!’ “