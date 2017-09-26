Why Tamar Braxton’s Next Album Will Be Her Last

Tamar Braxton‘s mere appearance on The Big Tigger Show Tuesday afternoon with a new single automatically negated the huge rumor looming over her name online.

“So all of over my web searches,” Tigger began, “you just type in ‘Tamar’ – first thing [to] pop up: ‘Tamar explains why she’s retiring to save her marriage.’ ”

“Well who said retiring?!” the seemingly ever-ebullient R&B singer/songwriter fired back. “I never said that.”

“I said that this is my last album, that’s what I said,” Braxton continued. “I didn’t say I was retiring. I’m still going on tour with Xscape. I’m still going on ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ Tour. And I’m going back to television permanently. That doesn’t sound like retiring.”

OK, so obvious follow-up: How will this save her marriage?

Related: The BET Awards Good, Bad And WTF?!

“Because you know, Vince and I work very closely together,” she said of her husband of going on seven years, entertainment executive and producer Vincent Herbert. “So there’s a lot to be thankful for and there’s a lot to argue about. Just being real. So any way I can alleviate some the pressure off of the situation, I just got to do it.”

“When you get a little wisdom, you know, and you’ve gone through the things that I’ve gone through and get you a little soul-searching my little bird told me, ‘Listen Linda, put that down real fast. Because it’s not making you happy.’ ”

Not that Braxton isn’t ELATED – her word – about “Bluebird of Happiness,” her parting album due out this Friday.

“This is [the CD] ‘Love and War’ and ‘Calling All Lovers,’ who had a baby,” as she describes it. Adding, “it’s amazing.”

Related: Kandi, Tiny, Tocha and Tameka’s Exclusive Great Xscape Tour Details

But the stark, gospel-steeped single she debuts from it Tuesday on V-103, “Blind,” does a Tamar-Braxton-signature-wig-whip back to the unhappiness she was just referring to.

“It’s really about turning a blind eye to, in this case, a relationship;

to make it work for you because you’re not ready to let it go.”

“If we’re honest, which I am, I had a lot of negative things that came out last year, or that happened to me last year.” [Including a departure from daytime talk show “The Real“; one of then-three TV programs she was on, including the reality shows “Tamar & Vince” and “Braxton Family Values.”]

Related: Tamar Braxton’s Apology To Tiny Leads To A Brutal Attack By Toya

“And it affected me personally,” she concedes. “Everything that I thought was solid, everything that I thought was real, wasn’t. And it just kind of left me staggering a little bit. And just on a quest to find what truly made me happy – which is having a home and being able to call my home myself.

“Now run out, cause the spirit done touched you!”

Call that another one of those wig-whips, ladies and gentlemen – the firecracker that brings out the Tamartian in her fans. There’s no quit in that spirit.

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local