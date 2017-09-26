Rihanna Praises Progress for Saudi Women

Rihanna took to social media this afternoon to react to the news that women in Saudi Arabia will now be allowed to drive.

The decision was made by the country’s King Salman and was heralded as a “great step in the right direction for this country,” by State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, according to CBS News.

CBS News further reports that the change will not happen immediately, but rather “a committee will be formed to look into how to implement the new order,” which is slated to go into effect in June of next year.

“Love to see progression,” Rihanna captioned in her Instagram post of a mural depicting a woman sitting atop a car. “Women will now be able to drive in Saudi Arabia.”

See the post below.