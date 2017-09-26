Fulton County Announces October Deadline For Voter Registration

Fulton County, Georgia officials are encouraging residents to register to vote by Tuesday, October 10th for the November 7th general election and October 10th special election. Residents can begin the voter registration process by going online to http://www.sos.ga.gov. Online voter registration is available to applicants with a valid Georgia driver’s license or a Georgia identification card. Residents must have these forms present in order to complete the entire online application.

Below is a list of various places where residents can register to vote before or by the October 10th deadline.

  • Georgia Department of Driver Services Office
  • Local City Hall
  • Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library Branch (Any library in Fulton County)
  • South Service Center (5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, Georgia 30349)

Fulton County residents can request a voter registration application form at the South Service Center. Registered voters are encouraged to keep their mailing address and any other information up-to-date by verifying their registration information with the county department. Groups and organizations are welcome to conduct voter registration drives. For more information on scheduling a registration drive, please call the county Department of Registration and Elections at 404.612.3816, by fax at 404.612.3697 or by way of email at elections.voterregistration@fultoncountyga.gov.

