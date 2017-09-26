Watch Chance the Rapper Debut New Song on ‘Colbert’

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (Sept. 25) and premiered a brand new song for the studio audience. In an interview with Colbert before his performance, Chance told the late night host that he wrote the untitled track just two days before.

Related: Chance the Rapper Joins Stephen Colbert for ‘Emmy’ Open

“I was going to do ‘Grown A– Kid’ which is an unreleased song from Coloring Book and I called you guys on Saturday and said, ‘I can’t do ‘Grown A– Kid’ anymore for reasons I don’t want to talk about,'” he explained. “We had to come up with a song in a matter of days and I wanted to do something fresh. I’ve been in the studio a lot lately. I premiered ‘Angels’ here so I was like, ‘Why not do a new song here for you guys tonight?'”

The untitled song addresses the challenges of fame and the difficulties of being a father and a family man once you’re recognized everywhere you go.

“I really need a break, could really use a nap/ My daughter barely recognizes me when I lose the hat/ You go so far, you hit a point where you can’t Uber back,” he rapped.

“It ain’t really fun to hang out with me no more/ We can’t go to River East to hang at the beach no more. . . I miss my mom, I miss my time, I miss my prime in high school,” he continued.

Watch Chance the Rapper perform his new song below.

And check out his interview with Colbert here: