Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail Finally A Reality

Visit Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail and you’ll notice all the activity. Residents and others along the 3-mile corridor are getting a sneak peek of what will be opened officially Friday. That’s when Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will lead the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 4pm at Gordon White Park. The day before, September 28, the discussions will
continue as to what type art should be displayed along the Atlanta Beltline. Recently, photos of African American male prisoners with dogs were called ‘racist’ by some residents near the Westside trail. The photos were removed and the Beltline’s CEO apologized. It’s on the BeltLine’s southwest side, and travels from University Avenue in Adair Park north to Washington Park on Lena Avenue.
Atlanta City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd joined residents as they walked and biked along the trail this past weekend.