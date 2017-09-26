Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail Finally A Reality

Visit Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail and you’ll notice all the activity. Residents and others along the 3-mile corridor are getting a sneak peek of what will be opened officially Friday. That’s when Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will lead the ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 4pm at Gordon White Park. The day before, September 28, the discussions will

continue as to what type art should be displayed along the Atlanta Beltline. Recently, photos of African American male prisoners with dogs were called ‘racist’ by some residents near the Westside trail. The photos were removed and the Beltline’s CEO apologized. It’s on the BeltLine’s southwest side, and travels from University Avenue in Adair Park north to Washington Park on Lena Avenue.



Nature trails are part of the Atlanta Beltline. (Credit: The Sintoses)

Bikers ride along the Atlanta Beltline which is strewn with artwork. (Credit: The Sintoses)

The Beltline is a former railway corridor around the core of Atlanta. (Credit: John Becker)

A painting of Dogwood blossoms adorns an area of the Atlanta Beltline. (Credit: John Becker)

Boynton Reports: Celebrating On The BeltLine Westside Trail

Atlanta City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd joined residents as they walked and biked along the trail this past weekend.