T.I. & Tiny Still Thinking Family, Not Hustling To Divorce Court: Trending Topics

Soooo…

All T.I. was saying about marriage “distracting me from my greatness.”

And “I can just be a better best friend than a husband.”

Bernie Burgos. Floyd Mayweather. Never mind all of that. The Jasmine Brand is reporting that he and his bride of seven years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are calling off their long-rumored divorce.

The news comes just days after Tiny told Wendy Williams they were “figuring it out,” and she seemed to have a lot to say about him on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith.

Not to mention it’s one of TWO bits of happy exclusives from the Jasmine Brand that Big Tigger shares in today’s Trending Topics – the other being that two more reality show stars, Lil Scrappy and Bambi, “might be married.”

“Apparently they wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public.”

But who knows, maybe they’ll renew their alleged nuptials for the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” cameras. (AND the Harrises will reconsider ending “The Family Hustle.” Maybe?!)